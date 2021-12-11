Wales international Roberts joined Leeds from West Brom in January 2018 and made his 100th Whites appearance when starting last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford.

The 22-year-old's ninth goal in United colours gave United a 27th-minute lead and Whites head coach Bielsa has provided an assessment of the forward's progress at Elland Road after passing the centurion milestone.

"I think he’s improving," said Bielsa, asked how impressed he had been with Roberts’ development.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CENTURION: Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts celebrates netting his ninth goal for the club in his 100th outing for the Whites in last weekend's 2-2 draw against Brentford at Elland Road. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"I think he can show a lot of his virtues.

"And at the same time, there’s a lot of things that he can do that he hasn’t made visible yet."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.