Bamford has now missed United's last five games after injuring his hamstring when celebrating his late equaliser in the 2-2 draw at home to Premier League visitors Brentford at the beginning of December, the game in which the striker returned from an ankle injury.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said the forward was back healthy before last weekend's hosting of Burnley but highlighted how the striker had missed four weeks and Bamford was not involved in the squad for the 3-1 win against the Clarets.

Bielsa then revealed at Friday's pre-match press conference that Bamford would likely be able to play against West Ham on Sunday but the Whites no 9 was not involved and not in the travelling squad.

STILL OUT: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Asked what had happened, Bielsa told ITV: "He hasn't finished recovering from his muscular problem."

Pressed on how close Bamford would be to match fitness, Bielsa said: "I couldn't tell you.

"And in that sense we also don't count on the three alternatives to his position - Joe Gelhardt, Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo."

Gelhardt (ankle) and Roberts (muscle) are the latest to join Kalvin Phillips (hamstring), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Rodrigo (heel), Pascal Struijk (foot), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) on the sidelines, in addition to Bamford still.

