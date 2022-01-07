Marcelo Bielsa press conference recap: Leeds United boss on FA Cup, injuries and Patrick Bamford
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will meet the media on Friday afternoon ahead of an FA Cup third round clash with West Ham.
The Whites turn their attention to England oldest and most famous cup competition on Sunday.
Leeds still have a number of injuries in the squad and a break from the Premier League may hand opportunities to more of the club's youngsters.
We'll be hearing from Bielsa this afternoon at around 1pm, stay tuned below as we bring you all the latest from Thorp Arch.
Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE
Last updated: Friday, 07 January, 2022, 13:42
- Leeds United face West Ham in FA Cup action
- Marcelo Bielsa to meet media this afternoon
- Whites take on Hammers on Sunday, 2pm KO
- Live updates below from today’s press briefing
Hello...
Welcome to today’s Yorkshire Evening Post press conference blog.
Leeds United take a break from the Premier League this weekend to travel to West Ham in FA Cup action.
Marcelo Bielsa will be meeting the media at 1pm (or thereabouts) and we’ll bring you all the latest from Thorp Arch via Zoom.
Stay tuned...
Not long now
We’ll be hearing from Marcelo Bielsa at around 1pm... we’ll have updates right here.
We’re all set
Logged onto the zoom and we’re just waiting the arrival of Marcelo Bielsa. Updates here as soon as he takes his seat...
Bielsa has arrived
The Leeds boss has taken his seat to face the media. Let’s see what he has to say...
Let’s start with team news...
“As it has been happening habitually this season, the players are injuring themselves in the same position.
“So to the injury of Bamford and Rodrigo we had the injury to Tyler Roberts and Gelhardt, who injured his ankle in training yesterday.
“He will be absent for three weeks. Roberts a similar amount of time.
“The return of Rodrigo we do not have a precise date. Bamford is likely to be able to play the game on Sunday.
“Phillips and Cooper are out until March. Shackleton and Cresswell after the international break.
“Rodrigo and Pascal we cannot predict when they will be available.
“Tyler and Gelhardt about a month.”
Is it likely you’ll be giving debuts?
“Responding to a suggestion in a press conference previously, I can’t give any information that could infer the formation.
“In terms of the injuries I am asked a lot, I have no other choice to comment.”
Do you have added motivation this weekend?
“We always try to win in every official game we have. There is never a need for added motivation. Every time the group plays, the desire is always the maximum.”
Thoughts on Mateo Joseph....
“He is a young player. He’s going to incorporate himself into the group just below the first team. The process of integration and development into the group will start at the level of the players his age, in the measure he goes through all those stages and showing the qualities for the reason he arrived here, competing with players of a similar age. Like Greenwood, Gelhardt, Miller then the measure that he shows his qualities that we know he has, they will help him find a position. Like with every young player, he comes here after a very profound analysis. So we just hope his integration will be quick and that he overcomes the level.”
How tough will West Ham be?
“We’re going to try to make sure the characteristics we have are on display.
“The long weeks are always an advantage. They allow for the work to be moderated.
“To be able to do the most amount of exercises or work is beneficial.”
Is the FA Cup a realistic goal?
“Every competition is a possibility. We take it in that way.
“Every game we focus on it with the intention to win. The evolution within the competition is very difficult to anticipate.
“I think what corresponds is that we try with humility to win.”