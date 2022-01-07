“It is a group with a lot of quality.

“They are very close to the first team. We can’t undersupport from their manager.

“He helps us in a big way with the management of his 23s.

“The first team is missing 10 players. Those 10 players are replacement players from the U23s.

“As a result the U23s also have 10 missing, which happens with the U18s too.

“So it is very complicated for everyone to balance things out due to the absences.

“In the same way I transfer my problems, for example three players came off at half-time who are linked to the first team.

“That is something that I ask from him which deteriorates the performance from his team.

“To play the second half with three changes without the possibility to hold a substitution is a very risky way.

“So much so if they had another change Debayo wouldn’t have stayed on the pitch, it is a situation which comes from something that is not very frequent.