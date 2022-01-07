Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE: Leeds United boss to meet media ahead of West Ham FA Cup clash
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will meet the media on Friday afternoon ahead of an FA Cup third round clash with West Ham.
The Whites turn their attention to England oldest and most famous cup competition on Sunday.
Leeds still have a number of injuries in the squad and a break from the Premier League may hand opportunities to more of the club's youngsters.
We'll be hearing from Bielsa this afternoon at around 1pm, stay tuned below as we bring you all the latest from Thorp Arch.
Is there any reason for your poor FA Cup record?
“In the games we haven’t been able to overcome the opponent on that day.”
How good would it be to bring FA Cup success?
“Always an official competition is a possibility, desire and hope.
“The opportunities you have to mark them in a general context.
“From there you evaluate the achievements you make. You have priorities and observe what is more convenient in each moment.
“There are many aspects we have to analyse. It’s very important to make the correct decisions to create the maximum expectations, the hope the fans have are the same we have.
“To do what is possible to get what we deserve and hope for.”
What do you make of the U23s group?
“It is a group with a lot of quality.
“They are very close to the first team. We can’t undersupport from their manager.
“He helps us in a big way with the management of his 23s.
“The first team is missing 10 players. Those 10 players are replacement players from the U23s.
“As a result the U23s also have 10 missing, which happens with the U18s too.
“So it is very complicated for everyone to balance things out due to the absences.
“In the same way I transfer my problems, for example three players came off at half-time who are linked to the first team.
“That is something that I ask from him which deteriorates the performance from his team.
“To play the second half with three changes without the possibility to hold a substitution is a very risky way.
“So much so if they had another change Debayo wouldn’t have stayed on the pitch, it is a situation which comes from something that is not very frequent.
“We try to resolve it in the best way possible but the best way is not a good way.”
Are any transfers close?
“I can’t give you information because I don’t have any concrete information.”
How can you help Gelhardt’s development?
“The influence I have over his game is very relative.
“He is a player who is able to resolve a lot of things in the play with his individual qualities.
“I have simply accompanied his evolution in a very difficult league like this one.
“I can’t be precise but I can’t think of many 20-year-old’s in the Premier League who come from the academy.
“When a player establishes himself at that age it is because he has shown he is very good.
“The Premier League is not a competition that has patience for the evolution in performances of players.
“In the case of Gelhardt he needs to be able to take continuous steps in his evolution.
“It is not easy to be able to play well, or be able to play.
“The time that his evolution takes is always going to be followed.”
Gelhardt received a standing ovation last week - seems remarkable?
“It’s a very high recognition for what he produces for the team.
“For the expectations that the fans have of his game and his possibilities and his resources evidently he is a player who has connected in a big way with the Leeds fans.
“That’s a characteristic not many players have, he generates hope and expectation. He increases enthusiasm of fans and there are not many players who do that.”
How hard is it to prepare for cup games?
“The formation of the team is something that is not definitive.
“It is better to know it than not, but what is clear is that the style of the opponent is very defined.
“And perhaps the players may chance, that I do not know. But what I don’t think will change is the style of play of West Ham.
“Especially in a season like this where they have been consolidating their position.”
Is there any urgency in the transfer market due to injuries?
“It is a question I have answered many times. I have no problem in answering it again, to bring in any player in any position that is a player who is better than what we have that player would be welcome.”
Is the FA Cup a realistic goal?
“Every competition is a possibility. We take it in that way.
“Every game we focus on it with the intention to win. The evolution within the competition is very difficult to anticipate.
“I think what corresponds is that we try with humility to win.”