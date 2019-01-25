Marcelo Bielsa praises versatility of Leeds United's Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips

Marcelo Bielsa has praised the versatility of both Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips ahead of the latter's return against Rotherham United this weekend.

The Argentine named his starting line-up once again for the trip to face the Millers on Saturday afternoon with Kiko Casilla expected to make his senior debut for the club in goal.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa praises Adam Forshaw.

Bielsa though, following Pontus Jansson's red card, revealed that Phillips, who is returned from a suspension of his own, will come back into the side in his adopted position of centre-back with Forshaw remaining at the deep-lying midfielder.

The pair have had to adapt their positions during the season due to injuries and suspensions with Phillips favouring the role of sitting in front of the back four with Forshaw deployed as an attacking midfielder.

The 63-year-old though praised the duo's versatility ahead of the clash at the New York Stadium: "Adam Forshaw plays very well as a number 4.

"He is one of the best players of the team. As a matter of fact against Stoke, he was the best player.

"Phillips has adapted very well to the position of centre-back. Of course this doesn’t mean Phillips won’t play as a number four again or Forshaw as an number eight because these are their positions."

Leeds United's expected line-up vs Rotherham United: Casilla, Ayling, Phillips, Cooper, Alioski, Forshaw, Klich, Hernandez, Harrison, Clarke, Roofe.