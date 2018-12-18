Marcelo Bielsa praises Leeds United 'veteran' Jamie Shackleton

Marcelo Bielsa admitted youngster Jamie Shackleton was making himself look like a “veteran” after the 19-year-old turned in another convincing performance in Leeds United’s 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Bielsa’s praised Shackleton’s “explosive” running and said the right-back was showing himself to be a capable stand-in in a position which has been affected by injuries all season.

Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton in action against Bolton Wanderers.

Shackleton is one of three players who have been used in that role and Bielsa looks likely to continue with him in United’s starting line-up over Christmas as he awaits on the return of Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas.

Ayling is close to resuming training following a knee injury he suffered in October while Dallas will be absent until next month with a fractured foot.

Gaetano Berardi, another option at right-back but a defender who Bielsa has used at centre-back, suffered a torn hamstring two months ago and is expected to be missing until February.

Shackleton, who was thrown into a hasty full league debut at Swansea City in August after captain Liam Cooper suffered an injured in the warm-up, stepped in for his second Championship start against Queens Park Rangers 10 days ago and caught the eye with a series of powerful breaks from deep.

He continued that form during Saturday’s win away at Bolton and Bielsa said: “Jamie has a maturity which does not correspond to his age. He plays like a veteran but he’s only 19.

“He can attack by surprise, he defends well and when he moves he has explosive movements. With these kind of movements he can surprise his opponent and he looks for space at the right time. He’s covering very well for the absence of Ayling and Stuart Dallas.”

Shackleton is part of a crop of academy players who have gravitated towards the first team during Bielsa’s time as head coach.

He received a new three-year contract from Leeds in August, two days after making a first senior outing in a 4-1 win at Derby County.