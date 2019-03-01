Marcelo Bielsa powerless to help Leeds United convert chances

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he cannot train his players to improve their efficiency in front of goal.

United have seen a number of opportunities spurned in recent games with the Argentine growing annoyed at his sides inability to find the back of the net.

The 63-year-old, who was speaking ahead of tonight's clash with West Brom, admitted that all he can do is work on helping his side create more chances in the hope that they are taken.

"You can’t train the efficiency," Bielsa said on Thursday.

"But you can train the capacity to create chances to score. For me the fact that the team always deserves to score goals has huge value.

"I am happy when we score goals because we deserve to score goals.

"And I don’t make any conclusions when there is no correlation between the number of chances and the goals or when it’s the opposite."