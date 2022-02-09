Raphinha has been Leeds United’s best attacker this season, creating the most chances and leading the team in goalscoring in Patrick Bamford’s absence. His eight goals have been vital for Bielsa, who takes no credit for the 25-year-old’s emergence as a star in both the English top flight and the Brazilian national team.

“If there’s a player that I haven’t influenced at all, it is Raphinha,” said the Leeds boss.

“There’s nothing that Raphinha does that I can link to my influence. He is a player with a natural talent, spontaneous, clear - he is superbly gifted physically. He has the talent to resolve things by inventing.”

According to Bielsa, Raphinha’s vision allows him to plot the best course of action during a game and his ability allows him to make that action a reality.

“He knows very well how to make the right decision,” said Bielsa.

“He sees the solution that the play needs and he implements it. His evolution, at least, doesn’t depend on me. It is going to be clearly defined by the obstacles that he has to overcome.”

At Villa Park, Leeds and Raphinha will be faced by the obstacle now posed by a team bearing Steven Gerrard’s hallmark and a player in Phillipe Coutinho with 65 Brazil caps and winner’s medals in La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

STAR MAN - Leeds United and Brazil winger Raphinha's development is not something Marcelo Bielsa takes credit for. Pic: Getty

Bielsa has been impressed by Gerrard’s early impression as a Premier League boss and says Coutinho’s achievements need no qualification from him.

“In Scotland, [Gerrard] had a brilliant step,” said Bielsa.

“And what he has managed thus far at Aston Villa has been good as he has managed to put his stamp on his team very quickly.

“As a player with prestige, [Countinho’s] past speaks for itself. He’s playing in a Premier League team like Aston Villa, a team in growth, and he’s back in the Brazilian international team.”