Marcelo Bielsa pinpoints West Brom's biggest threat to Leeds United ahead of Elland Road clash

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has pinpointed West Brom's "quantity and quality" of attacking options as their biggest asset ahead of the Championship clash at Elland Road.

The Baggies make the trip north to LS11 this evening as the two sides prepare to do battle with four points separating the teams in the league table.

United know that victory will see them hit the top of the pile once more and leapfrog Norwich City and Sheffield United in the process while Albion will remain fourth but can cut the gap to the hosts to just a single point.

Bielsa, who saw his side lose 4-1 at the Hawthorns in November, shared his thoughts on Darren Moore's side ahead of the game.

"West Bromwich's main skills are the quantity and quality of the offensive players," Bielsa said of their main strength.

"It's another kind of opponent. It's an opponent that will play against us and this rival has the same conditions as us.

"After the loss against Queens Park Rangers the fact that we are playing right after against West Brom, it doesn’t make it a difficulty. On the opposite, it makes it a stimulation."

Asked about whether the reverse fixture had any bearing, he said: "It’s difficult to say if it’s going to be a similar game or not.

"Hopefully we will have another result and we will try to be better than the opponent. That was not the case in the first game."