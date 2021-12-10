Cooper is one of three Leeds players nursing a hamstring injury ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea, the captain joining Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford who have similar issues.

Record signing Rodrigo is also suffering from bilateral heel pain whilst Robin Koch has been ill having overcome his pelvic injury meaning Bielsa is set to be without almost half a team for the fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Cooper's injury also means there will be a change in captaincy but Bielsa was able to welcome back his vice skipper for last weekend's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford as Ayling played the full duration of the contest after nearly two months out with a knee issue.

PRAISE: From Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, left, for Leeds United's stand-in captain Luke Ayling, right, pictured during last season's clash against Aston Villa at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Ayling is now set to take over the armband and Bielsa has paid a glowing tribute to his stand-in skipper.

Asked about the return of Ayling to the side and what he brought to the squad both in terms of playing abilities and leadership qualities, Bielsa said: "He’s a versatile player, he can defend as a full-back or as a centre-back, he is a player with a lot of personality.

" He takes risks with the management of the ball. He’s especially optimistic, and he transmits confidence, faith and energy to us all.

"In the absence of Cooper, who is our captain, we can also say that Ayling is a great captain."

Asked about Ayling's form before suffering a knee injury in September - form that even had England boss Gareth Southgate looking at him - Bielsa said: "When Ayling finds his match fitness, he’s a player, from my point of view, of a very high level.

"And when he plays consecutive games, he acquires his best level quickly."

