Marcelo Bielsa on January transfers

Asked if the injuries had changed the club’s stance on whether players will be signed in January, Bielsa reasoned: “Any player in the club is in a condition to bring in that is better than the players we have at our disposal will be a possibility that is welcome.

"But we all know the difficulties of the winter transfer market.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

“So it’s difficult to find players who are competing who don’t have a place in the team that they are in.

“Normally, those who are competing have a space within their team and, whether it’s an economically viable option, for those three conditions to be met, it is not simple.”

Tyler Roberts issues message

Tyler Roberts has insisted that the top-four opponents that Leeds United are set to face in December are beatable ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with third-place Chelsea.

“I don’t think the supporters should need reassuring,” Roberts said.

“Of course, they’re amazing teams but they’re beatable teams.

“They’re not invincible, they’re not impossible to beat.

“And, if any team is going to go into that game as underdogs, and attack it the way you would want them to attack, it’ll be Leeds United.

“It’s not a difficult month, it’s an exciting month. I’m sure there’ll be some memories in there.”

FA Cup clash selected for TV coverage

Leeds United's third round FA Cup clash at West Ham United has been selected for live broadcast by ITV and allocated a set date and kick-off time.

The Whites will face the Hammers at the London Stadium in the competition's last 64 over the second weekend of January 2022 and the game will be played on Sunday, January 9 with a 2.15pm kick-off.

Ticket information will be announced in due course.