Marcelo Bielsa on January transfer plans

Marcelo Bielsa still maintains that Leeds United have invested sufficiently in their squad.

The subject of potential January additions has cropped up again, unsurprisingly, after a 7-0 defeat by Manchester City that saw Jamie Shackleton limp off to join several others in the treatment room.

Bielsa is currently without Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo and Robin Koch, with Junior Firpo now suspended for Saturday’s visit of Arsenal.

The head coach had nothing new to say on the matter in the aftermath of the Etihad humiliation.

“It’s a question that I’ve answered various times, I don’t have a different answer than what I’ve given up until now,” he said.

“Of course I’m losing authority in the position I defend because every game presents new difficulties. The question you ask me leaves me defenceless to defend my ideas.

“Nobody prepares themselves for such a succession of injuries that has happened.

“It’s also important to leave clear what I’ve said about this subject previously. The capacity for an institution to fortify their squad has a limit due to their budget. In that sense the president, the club have acted in a more than sufficient manner. But this is not the moment for me to explain anything.”

Whites U23s called off

Thursday's Premier League Cup tie between Leeds United Under-23s and Wigan Athletic has been postponed.

Mark Jackson's side were due to kick off against Wigan Athletic at 7pm on Thursday December 16 at the Lancashire FA in Leyland.

Due to the condition of the pitch, the clash has been called off and will be rearranged for a later date.

In the Premier League Cup group stages, teams play each other twice, with the group's winner and runner-up advancing to the next stage of the competition after all six games have been played.

Dallas on what Leeds can learn from City

Asked what his side could learn from the City defeat, Dallas told BBC Radio Leeds: "A lot. Firstly, as a group of players, we apologise to the fans for coming here and seeing that.

"You see the fans and they stuck with us right until the end, they are an incredible support and we are thankful for that.

"We don't know how lucky we are to play for a club like this and it's difficult, everybody is hurting in there.

"But there's no pointing fingers.

"Individually, we know we made mistakes and collectively going forward we have got to take responsibility and try and take some positives although it's hard.