Marcelo Bielsa makes three changes to Leeds United team at Southampton as Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips miss out

Raphinha played 71 minutes from the start for Brazil in the early hours of Friday morning in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay in which he bagged a brace on his full debut.

The Brazil game kicked off just 37.5 hours before today's fixture at St Mary's and the winger is not involved.

Phillips pulled out of the England squad for October's World Cup qualifiers due to a calf niggle suffered in the 1-0 victory at home to Watford.

The England international is present at St Mary's but plays no part in a game for which Leeds have six players out.

Patrick Bamford (ankle), Luke Ayling (knee) and Robin Koch (pelvic issue) also remain out injured and left back Junior Firpo is also missing meaning Stuart Dallas is set to play at left back.

Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison and Pascal Struijk all come into the side whilst Adam Forshaw returns from a recent niggle on the bench.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has made five changes to his side who have Che Adams out injured and captain James Ward-Prowse suspended.

NOT INVOLVED: Leeds United's Brazilian international winger Raphinha. Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

Southampton: McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Romeu (C); Djenepo, Elyounouss, Redmond; Broja. Subs: Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Long, A Armstrong, S Armstrong, Tella, Walcott, Valery.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Llorente, Cooper (c), Dallas, Struijk, Klich, James, Harrison, Roberts, Rodrigo. Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Forshaw, McKinstry, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

Referee: David Coote.

