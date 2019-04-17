Marcelo Bielsa makes admission as he hails impact of Leeds United's influential support

Marcelo Bielsa has hailed the impact of the club's fans and admitted that the Leeds United supporters have a "high influence" on his team.

The Whites welcome Wigan Athletic to Elland Road on Good Friday with just four games of the Championship season remaining.

Leeds sit second and hold a three-point advantage over Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

United will once again be backed by a sold out stadium in LS11 for the clash with the Latics ahead of Monday's trip to Brentford.

Whites fans will be hoping to see their side claim three of the ten points required to end a 15-year absence from the top flight, with the Argentine admitting that his side need support during "difficult moments."

Bielsa, who was speaking ahead of the busy Easter period, was asked about the club's motto and song 'Marching on Together', following the death of co-writer Les Reed earlier this week.

"We can never ask for anything from the fans," Bielsa said of United's support.

"The function of one thing is to give to the fans and provoke a reaction they have which is a positive reaction to the song.

"If the reaction of the fans is positive we have to go with it and if they are negative we have to change this reaction.

"I realise how important the fans are in our actions. Sometimes, you cannot say, but it’s important for them to help one of our difficult moments in a game pass.

"It’s important to communicate what they are giving to us and we need their support. A lot of top coaches are asking this of the supporters. It’s something very typical.

"Usually, the players demand the support more. A lot of coaches are demanding the support of the fans too.

"The Leeds fans have a high influence in the possibilities that we have as a team."