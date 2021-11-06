The 20-year-old Poland youth international has made an impressive start to life in La Liga 2 this term.

Bogusz is spending a second succession campaign away from West Yorkshire on a temporary basis in Spain, having spent last year with UD Logroñés.

He has bagged three goals and one assist in 10 league games so far and has also impressed for his country's Under-21s outfit when called upon.

Leeds United's Mateusz Bogusz in action for Poland. Pic: Getty

Bogusz recently stated he would be open to remaining with the club on a longer term basis, while reports in Polish outlet Sportowe Fakty suggested a permanent deal may be possible should the Whites include a buy back clause.

The midfielder told Super Express: "Ibiza is completely different. We play a lot here and want to keep the ball. It suits me. It suits my style. If I could, I would like to stay in Spain."

Bielsa - who is preparing his side for a Premier League clash with Leicester City on Sunday afternoon - was asked about what he had made of Bogusz this season.

“He is performing well," Bielsa said during his Foxes pre-match press conference.

"He is in the second division of Spain which is an important level and normally his performances there and with the under 21s of Poland, they have him in good form.