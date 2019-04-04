Marcelo Bielsa insists Leeds United promotion fight isn't a three-horse race with West Brom threat looming

Marcelo Bielsa insisted he was not yet ready to consider the automatic promotion fight a three-horse race or to rule West Bromwich Albion out of the running as he prepared himself for Saturday’s game at Birmingham City.

The Leeds United head coach warned that mathematical permutations in the Championship were leaving the door open to other clubs despite the growing belief that the division’s top two places are being chased by Leeds, Sheffield United and Norwich City.

Norwich are heavy favourites for the title after breaking five points clear with seven games to play but Leeds and Sheffield remain in close contention for a top-two finish after passing the 70-point mark last month.

Fourth-placed West Bromwich Albion - relegated from the Premier League last season - were among the clubs fancied to win the league but doubts amongst the board at The Hawthorns over their prospects of securing an immediate promotion prompted their board to sack former boss Darren Moore four weeks ago.

Three straight wins under caretaker manager James Shan have put Albion within six points of Leeds and Bielsa admitted the top three were not yet immune to pressure from below them.

“In football, to imagine what’s going to happen is very difficult,” Bielsa said.

“One of the best things about football is how unpredictable it is. To make a hypothesis or to imagine the future is not easy and it’s not convenient either because you have a lot of room for mistakes.

“I have in mind all the mathematical options that can happen. We cannot say something won’t happen when from a mathematical point of view, it can.”

Leeds will be all but assured of a play-off position if results run in their favour this weekend, though the club are bidding to avoid that lottery by claiming an automatic spot.

United have not sealed a top-six finish since 2010, when they were promoted from League One under Simon Grayson.