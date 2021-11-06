The Whites and the Foxes will come to blows on Sunday afternoon at Elland Road (2pm) in the Premier League.

United earned a hard-fought victory over Norwich City last weekend - only Bielsa's second win of the season - while City were beaten by Arsenal on home soil at the King Power Stadium.

Rodgers saw his side make a swift return to action in the Europa League on Thursday night, drawing 1-1 with Spartak Moscow.

Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa greets Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers. Pic: Getty

Leicester will now travel to face Leeds this weekend to conclude a busy seven days and the Whites manager is expecting a tough test in LS11.

"From my point of view, he's one of the referential coaches in this league due to what he has constructed within his team," Bielsa said of his counterpart ahead of kick-off.

"He's managed to have all of his individualities shine. He does not have one tactical formation that's referential, not because he changes them constantly, because that's what happens, but he changes them with sense.

"All of the different formations are very well formed, very well articulated, very well oiled.

"Every year that goes past they have better individualities than they did the previous year. Not only due to their signings, but also due to the development and how they have maintained their players."

Asked about whether Leicester's involvement in Europe was of any advantage, Bielsa added: "The teams that play in two competitions, they normally prepare themselves for this.

"I'm referring to the amount of players they have and I’m also referring to the way they prepare, the loads they have and the rest. I can't refer myself significantly to the fact they play twice a week.