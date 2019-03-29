Marcelo Bielsa heaps praise on Leeds United duo after Championship Team of the Year inclusion

Marcelo Bielsa says he wouldn't swap any of his Leeds United players following Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips inclusion in the Championship Team of the Year.

Club captain Cooper and midfielder Phillips were both selected in the EFL's Championship XI ahead of the end of season awards.

There was no place, though, for Whites playmaker Pablo Hernandez despite the Spaniard's scintillating form over the course of the campaign which has seen him directly involved in 21 goals for Leeds.

He has also created 95 goalscoring opportunities during his 31 league appearances this season - more than any other player in the division.

Bielsa heaped praise on the two players who had been recognised and revealed that he wouldn't swap any of his squad at Elland Road.

"It's one merit that people give to them," Bielsa said.

"It's something that we value. It's something that they deserve. More than if it's important or not important for them, the importance is it's fair for both players.

"I like Leeds United players. All the players that are playing during the season, there are not a lot of players, I value them positively. I am not thinking I would like to have other players to what we have."