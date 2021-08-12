Well how's about this...

The new season is finally here - with fans - and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be holding his first press conference of the new campaign at 12.45pm.

Leeds have kept us ticking over nicely during the summer with some high profile friendlies against the likes of Ajax, Villarreal and Real Betis.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WELCOME RETURN: Of Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa to press conferences this lunchtime. Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images.

But Bielsa does not hold post-match press conferences after friendlies meaning there will be more to ask the Whites head coach than ever.

Will there be any more ins and outs?

What is the latest on the fitness of the likes of Junior Firpo and Diego Llorente? And what about young star Joe Gelhardt?

What is possible in Premier League Leeds United's second season back?

Oh, and Manchester United away in Saturday's lunchtime showdown at Old Trafford.

It all starts this weekend but in reality the proper build-up begins today and we will bring all the latest from Bielsa's press conference here.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.