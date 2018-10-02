Marcelo Bielsa hails 'talented' Leeds United coach Carlos Corberan

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has praised fellow coach Carlos Corberan believing the Spaniard to be "very talented" and has an opinion that he values "more than his own".

Corberan, who is the Whites under-23s head coach, has made the step up to the first team staff under the Argentine since his arrival in June.

Marcelo Bielsa (middle) with Carlos Corberan (left) and Jamie Shackleton (right).

The 35-year-old has retained his role with the United academy but also works with the senior squad on a daily basis and is an integral part of Bielsa's coaching staff.

Corberan is now a first team coach in an official capacity but holds a "special responsibility for pathway of the under-23s and under-18s" at Thorp Arch. His new role means he is in charge of implementing a consistent style between the Leeds first team and academy.

Bielsa, who brought an influx of coaches to Elland Road, has welcomed the Spaniard into his inner circle and has revealed he values his opinion more than his own.

"Carlos is a good colleague, I have found that," Bielsa said. "He is very talented. I listen more to his opinion than I give mine to him."

Corberan's under-23s have made an impressive start to the season losing just once in their opening eight fixtures of the campaign.

Bielsa has utilised the development team as a place for those in his squad not getting minutes in the Championship to keep fit and it was no different on Monday as Leeds defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 with a number of senior players involved.

"For example, today [Monday], six players that will be substitutes tomorrow [against Hull] played in today’s game. We could say that we have 18 starters.

"And usually four are missing because they are suspended, because they are injured and you substitute these players missing with young players.

"[Jamie] Shackleton, [Tom] Pearce and [Jack] Clarke are youngsters that come from the under-23s. Leeds has a tradition of forming players and I like to collaborate with the project of bringing young players to the first team.

Bielsa has also been spotted watching the development side a numbers of times this season and believes it to be an essential part of his job: "If you don’t watch the games of the youngsters, you can’t take them into account and see how good they are."