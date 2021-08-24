Crewe sit 22nd in League One meaning there are 50 places between themselves and the Whites.

Bielsa, though, says Leeds will treat their visitors with the utmost respect as the Argentine head coach bids to steer United into the third round.

"Tonight we have the opportunity to earn our first win of the season against Crewe Alexandra," said Bielsa in Tuesday evening's pre-match programme.

RESPECT: For Tuesday evening's Carabao Cup visitors Crewe Alexandra from Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

"It's important to treat every competition and opponent with the utmost respect and we ultimately want to win the game and progress to the next round.

"We are under no illusions that tonight's game could be a tricky fixture and it is important we play to our full potential as we do not want to get knocked out of the competition."

