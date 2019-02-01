Marcelo Bielsa explains Izzy Brown absence despite being fit for Leeds United action

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has reiterated the need for Izzy Brown to continue to build-up his game time for the development squad at Thorp Arch despite now being fully fit for action.

The Chelsea loanee joined United in the summer on a season-long loan deal but is yet to make a senior appearance for the club as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL.

Brown suffered a setback in December after picking up a hamstring strain but has now featured three times for the Under-23s side as he continues to work towards his Leeds debut.

Bielsa, who admitted that he is now fully fit for the first time since joining the club, remained firm in his stance that the playmaker wouldn't be rushed after such a long time in the treatment room.

"Izzy hasn’t played for one year," Bielsa stated.

"He is fit. He has trained. The sport aspect is different from the fitness aspect. You need to play six or eight games to recover your sport fitness. After playing six or eight games, usually the player recovers his skills.

"That’s what we hope. He is a player, if he recovers his skill back, who will be very important for us because he’s a number 10 with the capacity to score goals. He can break the balance with the opponent with his play.

"When a creative player reaches his level he goes inside the team immediately. The winger position and the position of number nine and number 10 are the most difficult positions in football.

"It’s very difficult to play well in these positions. It’s true 75 per cent of substitutions you make in competition are made in these four positions. So, any offensive player who plays well will be in the team."

Bielsa also explained the injury to winger Stuart Dallas who has been ruled out of action for a further six weeks: "He has a problem in his foot. It’s a new problem linked to the bone stress and for now he will need complete rest for 10 days. And then with the evolution we will see how long he needs to come back."