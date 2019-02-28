Marcelo Bielsa explains how he has 'overcome the sadness' following Leeds United's QPR defeat

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says it is an "obligation" to "overcome the sadness" as a manager following his sides 1-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers.

Bielsa, who cut a disappointed figure following the game, was pictured on his haunches outside the dressing room at Loftus Road as he took a moment to reflect on the result on Tuesday evening.

United, though, have no time to dwell as they prepare for a Championship showdown with West Bromwich Albion on Friday night at Elland Road as third takes on fourth in LS11.

The Argentine revealed at his pre-match press conference how he had reflected on the outcome since: "It’s an obligation in my profession to overcome the sadness. The hope of the next game is a good recipe for that.

"It’s completely natural to be sad after a loss. What is strange is when you’re not sad after a loss and to be full of hope when you are playing another game soon is also natural.

"It is not advisable to think about the bad things and not think about the good things that are going to come.

Asked about whether he can take positives from his sides position in the table, he said: "It’s a right analysis but the loss was not an expected one.

"When you see the glass is half empty you lose optimism and when you see the glass as half-full you lose self criticism. And we need to have coordination between self-criticism and optimism.

"We don’t ignore the advantage of our position in the table and we know we have to keep the advantages we have."