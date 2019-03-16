Marcelo Bielsa drops Leeds United appeal hint following Kiko Casilla red card

Marcelo Bielsa hinted at a possible appeal over Kiko Casilla’s red card after the goalkeeper was sent off in the dying stages of Leeds United’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United.

Casilla was ordered from the field in the first minute of injury-time for a foul on Billy Sharp as the striker attempted to put the Blades’ win at Elland Road beyond doubt.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla sent off against Sheffield United.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper reacted to an error from Liam Cooper and raced out of his box before bringing Sharp down and incurring a straight red card.

A professional foul carries an automatic one-match suspension and the Spain international is set to miss United’s home clash with Millwall at the other side of the international break.

Bielsa, though, insisted the covering defenders around Casilla would have justified a yellow card.

“Usually I don't express an opinion on the behaviour of the referees but I think this action should have been judged by taking into account the help Kiko had around him,” Bielsa said.

“For a player to get a red card means that he's the only one who can solve the problem. We'll see if he was the last one or not.”

Casilla has been Bielsa’s first-choice since his move from Real Madrid in January but Bailey Peacock-Farrell will step into replace him against Millwall if the 32-year-old serves a ban.