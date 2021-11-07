Marcelo Bielsa discusses Daniel James position switch at Leeds United

Leeds United wide man Daniel James. Pic: Getty

The Whites landed the winger's signature on summer transfer deadline day in a £25m switch from rivals Manchester United.

James has been thrown in at the deep end following his arrival, playing nine games in all competitions amid an injury crisis.

He has been deployed as a winger and more recently as a central attacker in the absence of last season's top goalscorer Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa - who sees his side host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon - was quizzed over the 23-year-old's form in recent months.

"He has played in different positions. As a winger on either side and also attacking through the centre," Bielsa said.

"Those functions, he has done them in the Wales national team, at Swansea and at his previous team Manchester United.

"Those positions are not strange for him and his performances have shown us and enabled us to help us imagine how we could play with him in the team.