Marcelo Bielsa delivers triple Leeds United team news tonic as giants reportedly join hunt for Whites star

Premier League giants reportedly join hunt for Whites star

Manchester City are the latest club to have reportedly joined the race to prise Kalvin Phillips out of Leeds United, with Tottenham also interested. (Fichajes).

DOUBLE BOOST: Key Whites duo Luke Ayling, left, and Patrick Bamford, right, are both set to play for Leeds United's under-23s on Monday evening at Manchester City. Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa provides triple team news tonic

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Kalvin Phillips will be available to face Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday night, whilst Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will play for the under-23s on Monday evening.

Bielsa refutes Jamie Redknapp claim

Marcelo Bielsa has also responded to suggestions that something is amiss with Kalvin Phillips after the midfielder's half-time substitution at Brighton.

Palace dealt major injury blow ahead of Leeds visit

Crystal Palace have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of Tuesday's clash at Elland Road.

