Marcelo Bielsa delivers triple Leeds United team news tonic as giants reportedly join hunt for Whites star
Leeds United are swiftly back to action on Tuesday evening against Crystal Palace at Elland Road - and we bring you all the latest key Whites headlines in one place here.
Premier League giants reportedly join hunt for Whites star
Manchester City are the latest club to have reportedly joined the race to prise Kalvin Phillips out of Leeds United, with Tottenham also interested. (Fichajes).
Marcelo Bielsa provides triple team news tonic
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says Kalvin Phillips will be available to face Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Tuesday night, whilst Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will play for the under-23s on Monday evening.
Bielsa refutes Jamie Redknapp claim
Marcelo Bielsa has also responded to suggestions that something is amiss with Kalvin Phillips after the midfielder's half-time substitution at Brighton.
Palace dealt major injury blow ahead of Leeds visit
Crystal Palace have been dealt a big injury blow ahead of Tuesday's clash at Elland Road.
