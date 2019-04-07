Marcelo Bielsa defends Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford after Birmingham frustration

Marcelo Bielsa leapt to the defence of Patrick Bamford after another frustrating afternoon for the striker contributed to Leeds United’s slide out of the Championship’s automatic promotion zone.

Bielsa insisted he had confidence in Bamford and trusted the 25-year-old’s character in the wake of two costly misses which helped Birmingham City claim a 1-0 win at St Andrews on Saturday.

Bamford struck a post with a chance from six yards in the first half and fired over the crossbar from point-blank range in the second as Leeds again surrendered the initiative in the fight for a top-two finish.

The forward, who cost Leeds £7m last summer, endured a poor performance against Millwall a week earlier, missing a penalty before half-time, but saw United overcome the London club to claim a 3-2 win.

Birmingham, however, held onto a 1-0 lead given to them by Che Adams on 29 minutes to inflict Leeds’ 10th league defeat of the season and allow Sheffield United to climb back into second place in the Championship.

Bamford was replaced by Kemar Roofe - returning after seven weeks out with a knee injury - for the final 20 minutes as Leeds chased an equaliser.

Bielsa said: “Bamford has a lot of character and he’s a player with high personality. He was better than in the previous game (against Millwall).

“I made the change because I wanted to see if another striker with different skills could change the game.”

Roofe has been Bielsa’s most prolific player this season, with 14 goals to his name, but played for the first time on Saturday since mid-February and was unable to cause Birmingham’s defence problems.

Bielsa has the option of starting him at Preston North End on Tuesday as Leeds attempt to negate Sheffield United’s one-point advantage above them.

“He played a very tough game and a very close game,” Bielsa said. “It was difficult for him and it was difficult for the skills that he has because he’s a quality player more than a strong player.”