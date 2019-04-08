Marcelo Bielsa certain Leeds United can handle tension of the Championship promotion race

Marcelo Bielsa said he was certain that Leeds United had the mental resilience to handle tension in the Championship with second place on the finest of knife-edges.

Bielsa insisted he had seen no sign of his players struggling to handle the pressure of the run-in as they looked to respond to their deflating defeat to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Leeds can move back into the final automatic promotion place at Preston North End tomorrow but the initiative is in the hands of Sheffield United, who are one point clear and meet Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Bielsa’s side have been in contention for a top-two finish from the first weekend of the season onwards but are struggling to take control of an automatic spot and a 1-0 loss at St Andrews left the club with six games to make good a long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Leeds have won acclaim under Bielsa for a brand of football which has given them their best chance of promotion in 15 years and the Argentinian backed his players to hold their nerve despite a wobble over the weekend.

“I’ve never seen our team overcome by the responsibility on them or by nerves or by the press,” Bielsa said.

“This team know how to live in moments of adversity and at the same time, it’s a team who keep calm in positive moments.

“The mental aspect (of football) isn’t independent of the physical aspect. Both are linked. It’s difficult for a team who aren’t physically ready to make a big effort by using a strong mind but it’s possible that a team who are physically ready aren’t able to show that if they don’t have strong minds.

“A strong mind means you can use all your capabilities and resources. The evidence talks for this team.”