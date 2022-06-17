Marc Roca's best moments as Leeds United close in on Bayern Munich midfielder

Leeds United are poised to sign Marc Roca from Bayern Munich as the club's third new recruit of the summer.

By Lee Sobot
Friday, 17th June 2022, 2:45 pm

The 25-year-old Spaniard made his breakthrough at Espanyol, establishing himself as a regular starter for the La Liga outfit until their relegation in 2020, after which the midfielder signed for Bayern.

Roca had to be content with making just 24 outings during two seasons at Bayern and only six league starts but the midfielder's quality and tough tackling has always shone through at Bayern, Espanyol and also for Spain's under-21s.

Roca helped Spain's under-21s win the under-21s European Championship of 2019 and here, via You Tube channel Sports Moments 2.0, are a selection of the holding midfielder's best moments so far.

TOUGH TACKLER: Marc Roca, centre, challenges Brenden Aaronson, right, during the last 16 Champions League clash between Bayern Munich and visiting RB Salzburg of March 2022. Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images.
