Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Francisco ‘Paco’ Gallardo will lead the Whites this evening as a caretaker coaching trio, after Leeds parted with Jesse Marsch earlier this week. The American’s departure came following the 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest last weekend which proved to be the final straw for the United board whose patience ran out after two wins in 17 league games.

Leeds will be without Rodrigo Moreno this evening due to an ankle injury which is expected to keep him sidelined until April. Despite the blow of missing their top goalscorer, the visitors do welcome Robin Koch back into the fold; the German having served a one-match suspension for accruing five yellow cards during the first half of the season.

Build-up, team news, in-game analysis, live match updates and plenty more throughout the evening from Old Trafford right here in our dedicated matchday blog.