ON THE BENCH: Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Paul Ellis - Pool/Getty Images.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa said at his pre-match press conference that Phillips had experienced a more brief pre-season than his team mates after his exertions with England at Euro 2020 but that he was "in conditions to have options to participate."

But Bielsa also said it was "natural that the time he needed to be prepared has not been completed yet" and the midfielder is only on the bench for Old Trafford opener.

Summer signing Junior Firpo is also amongst the substitutes despite being back available having picked up a knock during pre-season.

It all means that Stuart Dallas will start at left back whilst Robin Koch appears likely to be in the holding midfield role.

Diego Llorente is out injured and Adam Forshaw is also on the Whites bench along with Crysencio Summerville and Jamie Shackleton, the latter having recovered from a head injury.

Leeds United v Manchester United: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Shackleton, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Summerville, Greenwood.

