Manchester United v Leeds United LIVE - confirmed team news from Old Trafford
Leeds United begin a second season back in the Premier League with today's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford - and we will bring you all the latest here.
Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.
Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.
Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.
Follow all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and then live match updates and analysis from Old Trafford through our live blog below.
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:16
- 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
One minute added time
Leeds need to regroup a bit - and get Phillips on
Another Red Devils attempt
45: James effort from the edge of the box saved. Pretty harmless attempt
43: Header from McTominay from the corner sent wide, ten attempts from the hosts so far, five from Leeds.
Chance Man U
42: James buzzing about, passes to Fernandes whose shot is deflected over
Not quite
39: Klich looks to play in Bamford but ball is behind for a goal kick
Back come Leeds
38: Ayling cross for Bamford who slides the ball behind, looked like a possible corner but not given
Another chance for the hosts
36: James played in by Shaw who fires just wide. Leeds are missing Phillips here, Bruno running the show.
Another chance for the hosts
33: Fernandes plays in Shaw whose powerful shot hits the side netting
31: The goal
31: Bruno Fernandes with the strike a bit of a disaster all round. All came from a Meslier clearance looking for a pass but the Red Devils quickly won the ball back, McTominay passed to Pogba who slid in Fernandes to fire past Meslier but the ball went underneath the Frenchman and in off his legs.