Manchester United v Leeds United LIVE - confirmed team news from Old Trafford

Leeds United begin a second season back in the Premier League with today's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford - and we will bring you all the latest here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 11:38 am
WE MEET AGAIN: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.

Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.

Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.

Follow all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and then live match updates and analysis from Old Trafford through our live blog below.

Manchester United v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:16

  • 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:16

One minute added time

Leeds need to regroup a bit - and get Phillips on

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:15

Another Red Devils attempt

45: James effort from the edge of the box saved. Pretty harmless attempt

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:13

Wide

43: Header from McTominay from the corner sent wide, ten attempts from the hosts so far, five from Leeds.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:12

Chance Man U

42: James buzzing about, passes to Fernandes whose shot is deflected over

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:09

Not quite

39: Klich looks to play in Bamford but ball is behind for a goal kick

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:08

Back come Leeds

38: Ayling cross for Bamford who slides the ball behind, looked like a possible corner but not given

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:07

Another chance for the hosts

36: James played in by Shaw who fires just wide. Leeds are missing Phillips here, Bruno running the show.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:04

Another chance for the hosts

33: Fernandes plays in Shaw whose powerful shot hits the side netting

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:03

31: The goal

31: Bruno Fernandes with the strike a bit of a disaster all round. All came from a Meslier clearance looking for a pass but the Red Devils quickly won the ball back, McTominay passed to Pogba who slid in Fernandes to fire past Meslier but the ball went underneath the Frenchman and in off his legs.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 13:01

GOAL MAN U

