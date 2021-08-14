Manchester United v Leeds United - confirmed team news from Old Trafford
Leeds United begin a second season back in the Premier League with today's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford - and we will bring you all the latest here.
Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.
Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.
Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.
- 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
Manchester United v Leeds United LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:47
- 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
Finally movement
Leeds United’s supporters are at last being let out and the stands are starting to empty
‘Let us out'
Is the chant from the Leeds fans in the away end, all still there. Old Trafford is now otherwise empty apart from press and stewards. It is now 2.43pm.
Still there
All of Leeds United’s away fans are still in their section and it’s now 2.33pm. They have cheered their side on and sung their hearts out until the end. The unused subs then came out to warm down and Phillips was given another Yorkshire Pirlo song, to which he waved to the away end. Rio Ferdinand is now getting some hammer from them.
FULL TIME
Leeds pen appeal turned down
90: Roberts goes down off a clip from Maguire but nothing given
Singing until the end
90: A loud Marching On Together from the away end, three added minutes starting now
Glorious chance Leeds
85: Roberts does well to play in Raphinha who has just De Gea to beat blazes wide
Strong challenge by Cooper
85: On Martial but it’s all immaterial now, just need to avoid being hit for six
Man U yellow card
83: Shaw with a cruncher on Raphinha
Roberts attempt
76: Shoots wide from distance