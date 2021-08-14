Manchester United v Leeds United - confirmed team news from Old Trafford

Leeds United begin a second season back in the Premier League with today's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford - and we will bring you all the latest here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 1:37 pm
WE MEET AGAIN: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.

Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.

Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.

Follow all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and then live match updates and analysis from Old Trafford through our live blog below.

Manchester United v Leeds United LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:47

  • 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:47

Finally movement

Leeds United’s supporters are at last being let out and the stands are starting to empty

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:43

‘Let us out'

Is the chant from the Leeds fans in the away end, all still there. Old Trafford is now otherwise empty apart from press and stewards. It is now 2.43pm.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:34

Still there

All of Leeds United’s away fans are still in their section and it’s now 2.33pm. They have cheered their side on and sung their hearts out until the end. The unused subs then came out to warm down and Phillips was given another Yorkshire Pirlo song, to which he waved to the away end. Rio Ferdinand is now getting some hammer from them.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:21

FULL TIME

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:21

Leeds pen appeal turned down

90: Roberts goes down off a clip from Maguire but nothing given

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:17

Singing until the end

90: A loud Marching On Together from the away end, three added minutes starting now

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:13

Glorious chance Leeds

85: Roberts does well to play in Raphinha who has just De Gea to beat blazes wide

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:12

Strong challenge by Cooper

85: On Martial but it’s all immaterial now, just need to avoid being hit for six

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:10

Man U yellow card

83: Shaw with a cruncher on Raphinha

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 14:06

Roberts attempt

76: Shoots wide from distance

