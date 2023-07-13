Manchester United star salutes Leeds United legend and beams at 'honour' as rivals come together

Leeds locked horns with their arch rivals Manchester United for their first pre-season friendly of the summer in Oslo on Wednesday for a contest in which goals from Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill gave the Red Devils a 2-0 triumph.

There were 21 changes across the two sides at the half-time interval but France international defender Varane lined up as Red Devils captain and came together with Whites skipper Liam Cooper to pay tribute to Gordon McQueen prior to kick off following the former defender’s passing earlier this month.

McQueen starred for both clubs during his stellar career and both Varane and Cooper wore shirts with 'McQueen 5' printed on the back as they led their teams out for kick-off. As an image of McQueen was shown on the Ullveel Stadium’s big screens, a minute’s applause was then held in the legendary former Scotland international’s memory.

AN HONOUR: Manchester United's Raphael Varane and Leeds United's Liam Cooper lead out the Red Devils and Whites wearing shirts in tribute to Gordon McQueen. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

"It was an honour for me to be a captain for the game," said Varane, as quoted by the MEN. "I know he (Gordon McQueen) was a legend of both clubs, so to represent the club as captain for that occasion, for me, it's an honour. There was a big respect from the fans too, so honestly, it was an honour.