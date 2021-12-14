Manchester United star is number one transfer target for Leeds United fans, survey finds

The Manchester United academy product wowed Premier League fans on his season-long loan at West Ham United last season, netting nine goals across 16 league appearances and helping the East London side qualify for the Europa League for the first time in five years as the Hammers stormed to a sixth-place finish.

Since returning to Old Trafford, Lingard struggled to find a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and is yet to appear for the Red Devils under new boss Ralph Rangnick.

This season, the 28-year-old has played an average of five minutes per Premier League matchday.

At Elland Road, he would be competing with the likes of Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Dan James for a place on Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

But 50% of Leeds United fans would like to see the winger make the move across the Pennines, according to a new fan survey conducted by 888sport.

The survey found that a quarter of Whites supporters would like to see Lingard’s teammate Donny van de Beek in action in LS11.

Andrea Radrizzani, Victor Orta, and Angus Kinnear. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Since arriving at Manchester United from Ajax for £35 million at the start of last season, van de Beek has made just four Premier League starts for the Reds.

The survey also found that 87% of Leeds fans believe their team will avoid relegation, with the Whites five points clear of the drop with just under a quarter of the season complete.

All of the fans surveyed back Bielsa to remain in post as Leeds head coach over the Christmas period.

Sixty-nine percent of fans surveyed voted that bottom-place Norwich City would be relegated, with Newcastle (61%) and Burnley (47%) considered the next most likely teams.

Jesse Lingard in Champions League action for Manchester United against BSC Young Boys. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

