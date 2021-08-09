Missed anything over the weekend? We have got you covered with our Monday morning round up.

Whites reportedly interested in Fulham winger

Leeds United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho. The wide man has rejected a new contract offer to extend his stay at Craven Cottage. (Daily Mail).

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

YOUNG TALENT: Leeds United are one of several clubs reportedly interested in 18-year-old Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho, above, an England youth international. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round-up HEREOle Gunnar Solskjaer cites Leeds warning

Leeds United's first game of the new Premier League season at arch rivals Manchester United is finally just around the corner and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has issued a warning about facing the Whites.

Read what Solskjaer had to say HEREWhites sign off for Red Devils clash with impressive Villarreal display

Leeds completed their pre-season friendlies by holding Europa League champions Villarreal to a 2-2 draw in a game played behind closed doors at York City's new ground.

Read our big match verdict on the clash HERE and our player ratings from the fixture HEREDiscover which player Stuart Dallas had special praise for HERE and read what Pascal Struijk said would be next for Leeds HEREA former Whites player lined up for Villarreal and left a message for Leeds after the draw. Find out more about that HEREDavid Prutton expects Whites boost

Sky Sports presenter and former Whites midfielder David Prutton has penned his latest YEP Leeds United column and expects his former side to be boosted for their second season back in the Premier League.

Read what Prutton had to say HERE

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.