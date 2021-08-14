Manchester United 5 Leeds United 1 - How Whites were undone in Old Trafford blitz, reaction and recap
Leeds United begin a second season back in the Premier League with today's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford - and we will bring you all the latest here.
Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.
Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.
Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.
Follow all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and then live match updates and analysis from Old Trafford through our live blog below.
- 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
Here we go then - predicted line up for Old Trafford
Good morning from Old Trafford!
There’s still over 90 minutes to go until kick off and already there’s a huge buzz about the place. Football and fans are back together and what a game to start with.
Leeds team - Phillips and Firpo on the bench
Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Shackleton, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Summerville, Greenwood.
Manchester United team
Full team news
Sums it all up
Leeds enter the pitch for their warm up to a load of boos from the home fans but the away end respond with a big We Are Leeds and a standing ovation
The Yorkshire Pirlo
Kalvin Phillips waves to the Leeds fans during his warm up, they respond with the Yorkshire Pirlo song. It’s getting busy!
Warm ups done
Leeds fans already very noisy.
Varane introduced
To the home fans, to a huge roar, Leeds end respond with a chant along the lines of and who are you?