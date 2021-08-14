Manchester United 5 Leeds United 1 - How Whites were undone in Old Trafford blitz, reaction and recap

WE MEET AGAIN: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.

Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.

Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.