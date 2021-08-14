Manchester United 5 Leeds United 1 - How Whites were undone in Old Trafford blitz, reaction and recap

Leeds United begin a second season back in the Premier League with today's clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford - and we will bring you all the latest here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 14th August 2021, 5:53 pm
WE MEET AGAIN: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, right. Graphic by Graeme Bandeira.

Marcelo Bielsa' s Whites were blitzed 6-2 in the corresponding fixture last December but proved a different proposition in April's Elland Road rematch which finished in a goalless draw.

Diego Llorente (muscle) is the only Leeds injury and Leeds are heading for Manchester following a quickfire double contracts boost.

Head coach Bielsa signed a new one-year deal with the club on Thursday, running to the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier has also since put pen to paper on a new five-year deal.

Follow all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and then live match updates and analysis from Old Trafford through our live blog below.

Manchester United v Leeds United RECAP

Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 12:37

  • 12.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 09:56

Here we go then - predicted line up for Old Trafford

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 10:55

Good morning from Old Trafford!
Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 10:56

Good morning from Old Trafford!

There’s still over 90 minutes to go until kick off and already there’s a huge buzz about the place. Football and fans are back together and what a game to start with.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 11:33

Leeds team - Phillips and Firpo on the bench

Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Shackleton, Phillips, Forshaw, Roberts, Costa, Summerville, Greenwood.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 11:34

Manchester United team

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 11:50

Full team news

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 11:54

Sums it all up

Leeds enter the pitch for their warm up to a load of boos from the home fans but the away end respond with a big We Are Leeds and a standing ovation

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 12:12

The Yorkshire Pirlo

Kalvin Phillips waves to the Leeds fans during his warm up, they respond with the Yorkshire Pirlo song. It’s getting busy!

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 12:17

Warm ups done

Leeds fans already very noisy.

Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 12:24

Varane introduced

To the home fans, to a huge roar, Leeds end respond with a chant along the lines of and who are you?

Manchester UnitedMarcelo Bielsa