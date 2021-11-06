Manchester United 3-2 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Updates as Whites take on rivals in Premier League 2 action
Leeds United's Under-23s return to Premier League 2 action on Saturday lunchtime against rivals Manchester United - follow all the latest live below.
Mark Jackson's development side travel across the Pennines for a crunch clash against the Red Devils this afternoon.
The Whites will take on their old enemy for the first time since earning promotion to the top tier of England's academy football pyramid.
United's development squad head into the game in poor form having failed to win a match since the EFL Trophy victory over Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on September 28.
Jackson's side bowed out of the tournament in midweek at Salford City in a 5-3 defeat and will be looking to earn a first win in five league matches against Manchester United - who sit two places and two points above them in sixth place.
Follow all the latest from Leigh Sports Village below...
U23s LIVE - Manchester United v Leeds United
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 13:54
- Leeds U23s travel to take on Manchester United in PL2 action
- Whites searching for first league win in five games
- Kick-off at Leigh Sports Village is at 12pm
- RESULT: Manchester United 3-2 Leeds United
FULL-TIME
23s FT - Manchester United 3-2 Leeds United
Heartbreak for Leeds at the end - a really good performance from a young side overall, ultimately a lad who cost millions is the difference. McGurk and Kenneh with the goals.
KLAESSON SAVE
90+2. Klaesson has just produced a brilliant save. Amad Diallo goes for his hat-trick, lifts a free-kick towards the top corner but it’s pushed wide. Lovely stop.
Man United take the lead
87. Unbelievable goal from Amad Diallo, he’s worth millions and he’s just shown why. One way, then the other - he flicks the ball up left, then right... finds the far bottom corner.
GOAL MAN UNITED
87. Amad Diallo scores...
Man U pressure
87. Garnacho looks to get onto a ball in the box down the left. Kenneh is across to sweep up.
Will there be a winner?
85. Into the last five. Leeds still coming forward - really open game in the last few minutes, both sides trying to win it.
Corner cleared
84. Ball whipped in. Moore jumps but Man U get a head to it first. Leeds pressing really well though in midfield, a proper battle in there.
Leeds corner
84. Leeds pressure ends with Summerville winning a corner ball.
Leeds attack
82. Lovely play from McKinstry as Leeds break out from the Man U corner. Greenwood picks up the ball, cuts inside and shoots at goal but it flies wide of the post. Dean wanted it on the far side.
Man U corner
81. Ball comes into the near post, Leeds get a head on it and it’s another Man U corner on the near side this time.