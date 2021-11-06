Manchester United 1-0 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Updates as Whites take on rivals in Premier League 2 action
Leeds United's Under-23s return to Premier League 2 action on Saturday lunchtime against rivals Manchester United - follow all the latest live below.
Mark Jackson's development side travel across the Pennines for a crunch clash against the Red Devils this afternoon.
The Whites will take on their old enemy for the first time since earning promotion to the top tier of England's academy football pyramid.
United's development squad head into the game in poor form having failed to win a match since the EFL Trophy victory over Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on September 28.
Jackson's side bowed out of the tournament in midweek at Salford City in a 5-3 defeat and will be looking to earn a first win in five league matches against Manchester United - who sit two places and two points above them in sixth place.
Follow all the latest from Leigh Sports Village below...
U23s LIVE - Manchester United v Leeds United (KO 12pm)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 12:18
- Leeds U23s travel to take on Manchester United in PL2 action
- Whites searching for first league win in five games
- Kick-off at Leigh Sports Village is at 12pm
- ----------------------------------------------------------
- LIVE BLOG: Manchester United 1-0 Leeds United (first half)
Leeds free-kick
16. Great response from Leeds since going behind. Miller cuts inside and wins a free-kick on the far side - much more of a threat now. Man U clear the set-piece at the second attempt. Allen then sprints back to produce some great defending on halfway to halt the counter.
Man U corner
14. Hansen gets down Leeds’ right. Amad picks up the ball in the box and his low cross is blocked... the Whites then clear the set-piece.
Leeds attack
13. Great reaction to going behind from Leeds. They steal the ball in the Man U half, McCarron drives at goal. He has Greenwood to his left but opts to shoot. Blocked. McGurk then wins a corner.
Greenwood gets a talking to
12. Referee not happy with a challenge on the far side. He reacts furiously... just a warning and nothing more.
LEEDS HIT THE POST
10. POST! Leeds almost level... McGurk down the left to Greenwood. He squares and a Man Utd defender puts it against his own post.
Leeds attack
9. The Whites come forward down the right. It’s Miller. He cuts a ball to the edge of the box and Greenwood tries to get there but it’s cleared. Better.
Man Utd take the lead
7. Leeds cut open by a through ball - out of nothing, really. McCarron slides to block it but can’t get there. Amad is through and he slots into the corner. 1-0
GOAL MAN UTD
Amad Diallo scores...
Good pressing
4. Man U have dominated the ball so far but Leeds are pressing the hosts well. Dean and Greenwood leading it from the front. Not much to report otherwise - couple of free-kicks for the hosts.
Man U attack
2. The first attack of the game falls to the visitors. They get down the left and cut inside, Moore stands up and wins the ball on the edge of the area. Good defending.