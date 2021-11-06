A general view of Leigh Sports Village where Manchester United take on Leeds United. Pic: Getty

Mark Jackson's development side travel across the Pennines for a crunch clash against the Red Devils this afternoon.

The Whites will take on their old enemy for the first time since earning promotion to the top tier of England's academy football pyramid.

United's development squad head into the game in poor form having failed to win a match since the EFL Trophy victory over Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park on September 28.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackson's side bowed out of the tournament in midweek at Salford City in a 5-3 defeat and will be looking to earn a first win in five league matches against Manchester United - who sit two places and two points above them in sixth place.