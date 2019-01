Simon Grayson's League One side travelled as major underdogs but left as heroes as they ended 28 years of Old Trafford hurt thanks to a lone Jermaine Beckford strike. Take a look at how we rated the players on a famous day for the Whites...

1. Casper Ankergren Brilliant in the second half, making a vital save from Welbeck and denying Rooney under immense pressure at the death. Commanded his box from the first minute to the last. 8/10

2. Jason Crowe Crowes clearance off the goalline from Rooney was a pivotal moment, and although Manchester United got some change out of him, it was less than they would have liked. 8/10

3. Richard Naylor A captains performance from Naylor. Never looked ruffled, never seemed worried and did not allow any more than the handful of chances that Leeds were bound to concede. 9/10

4. Patrick Kisnorbo Every week his performances seem to improve, and he is unlikely to better the exceptional display he produced at Old Trafford. Absolutely awesome, in every way. 9/10

