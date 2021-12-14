Gelhardt returned from a foot injury as United's third and final substitute in Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea and scored his first goal for the Whites with his first touch, just 81 seconds after coming on.

The 19-year-old's strike from a Tyler Roberts cross put Leeds level at 2-2 but Jorginho netted the game's third and final penalty in the 94th minute to seal the Blues a 3-2 victory.

Gelhardt stays amongst the substitutes for tonight's clash at the Ethihad as Dan James, Tyler Roberts, birthday boy Raphinha and Jack Harrison start as the front four.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are all out injured whist Robin Koch is still not involved, the German international having been sidelined since August with a pelvic issue and recently unwell.

There is one change on the bench as Sam Greenwood replaces Stuart McKinstry.

City boss Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his side as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones all start at the expense of Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo - the latter suspended.

Kyle Walker is short of full fitness and is not involved whilst Ferran Torres is also out injured.

ON THE BENCH: Young Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt, pictured scoring his first goal for the Whites in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Youngsters CJ Egan-Riley, Cole Palmer and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand are all on the City bench.

Manchester City: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish. Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand.

Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts, James. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, McCarron, Cresswell, Jenkins, Klich, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.