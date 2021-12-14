Manchester City v Leeds United team news - Marcelo Bielsa's Joe Gelhardt call as Pep Guardiola makes four changes
Joe Gelhardt stays on the bench as Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa names an unchanged Leeds United side for Tuesday evening's Premier League clash at Manchester City (kick-off 8pm).
Gelhardt returned from a foot injury as United's third and final substitute in Saturday's Premier League clash at Chelsea and scored his first goal for the Whites with his first touch, just 81 seconds after coming on.
The 19-year-old's strike from a Tyler Roberts cross put Leeds level at 2-2 but Jorginho netted the game's third and final penalty in the 94th minute to seal the Blues a 3-2 victory.
Gelhardt stays amongst the substitutes for tonight's clash at the Ethihad as Dan James, Tyler Roberts, birthday boy Raphinha and Jack Harrison start as the front four.
Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk are all out injured whist Robin Koch is still not involved, the German international having been sidelined since August with a pelvic issue and recently unwell.
There is one change on the bench as Sam Greenwood replaces Stuart McKinstry.
City boss Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his side as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones all start at the expense of Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo - the latter suspended.
Kyle Walker is short of full fitness and is not involved whilst Ferran Torres is also out injured.
Youngsters CJ Egan-Riley, Cole Palmer and Joshua Wilson-Esbrand are all on the City bench.
Manchester City: Ederson, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Rodrigo, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish. Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand.
Leeds United: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts, James. Subs: Klaesson, Drameh, McCarron, Cresswell, Jenkins, Klich, Greenwood, Summerville, Gelhardt.
