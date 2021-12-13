“He is not going to be available. The injury Pascal has is not very frequent. An explosive movement made two bones in his feet collide.

“It doesn’t generate an injury or muscular but it had an effect as a knock on his bone, which generates pain. Unless the pain disappears it will stop him playing.

“In my career I have never seen an injury like that. It is the same as Rodrigo’s heel problem, which only disappears when the pain disappears.