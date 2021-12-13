Manchester City v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa press conference LIVE as Whites boss meets media to give injury update
Struijk, he is unavailable then?
“He is not going to be available. The injury Pascal has is not very frequent. An explosive movement made two bones in his feet collide.
“It doesn’t generate an injury or muscular but it had an effect as a knock on his bone, which generates pain. Unless the pain disappears it will stop him playing.
“In my career I have never seen an injury like that. It is the same as Rodrigo’s heel problem, which only disappears when the pain disappears.
“I also haven’t seen that. The specialists who treat it say there are very few cases.”
Is it a concern your team has got more bookings this season?
“Sincerely I haven’t observed this subject to answer you. I would need to analyse it with a lot of care. Sometimes it is causal and the details generate a yellow, sometimes it’s excess due to enthusiasm.
“For example, Tyler [Roberts] received a yellow when he went to challenge for a ball and an opponent unbalanced him before had. He arrived out of time and was cautioned.
“That is casual. I don’t think we are a violent team. I don’t think we’re defending worse. Nor do we use the interruption of the game as a defensive resource.”
Are you worried over the possible suspensions?
“There’s no need for an added recommendation to the one we usually make.
“It’s just to avoid actions which will make you be booked. That recommendation is never conditions to the amount of bookings a player is on.
“The same recommendation is kept because we always try to not be booked, whether we are on the limits or not.”
Man City test...
“Every game we make lots of effort to decisive to win. Sometimes it is possible, other times it is not. We have a lot of hope we can obtain what we deserve which would mean points on the board.”
Injuries - what is the state of play?
“No new injuries from the last game. No players returning. There is no news on Kalvin, I have no precise news on his hamstring problem or his shoulder.”
