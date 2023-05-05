Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Manchester City v Leeds United live: Team news from the Etihad, TV details, match updates

Leeds United visit title favourites Manchester City today for the first of four games under new boss Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League safety.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 13:42 BST

Here, we will bring you all of the developments from the Etihad Stadium upon arrival in Manchester, starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups before match updates and analysis.

ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.

Manchester City v Leeds United live

Show new updates
14:03 BST

Leeds subs

Leeds subs: Meslier, Koch, Struijk, Greenwood, Gray, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter.

14:01 BST

Leeds team - Robles starts

Leeds United v Manchester City: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Forshaw, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.

13:43 BST

Adams, Cooper and Dallas

All here too, all out though

13:40 BST

Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter

The last three on the pitch. Everyone else gone inside.

13:35 BST

Arrivals

Arrivals
13:32 BST

Rasmus Kristensen

Doing the pre-match press.

13:31 BST

The next batch

Roca, Gnonto and Summerville. Klaesson.

13:31 BST

Forshaw and Pascal

The first two out on the pitch, Archie Gray with McKennie. Ayling, Bamford and Koch also there

13:29 BST

Archie Gray

Is with the squad. Meslier and Robles both here. Meslier looked very serious, Robles chirpy and smiling, make of that what you will.

13:21 BST

Arrivals

Coming shortly, not expecting any big surprises but it will be intetresting to see Meslier’s demeanour.

