Manchester City v Leeds United live: Team news from the Etihad, TV details, match updates
Leeds United visit title favourites Manchester City today for the first of four games under new boss Sam Allardyce in the club’s desperate scrap for Premier League safety.
Here, we will bring you all of the developments from the Etihad Stadium upon arrival in Manchester, starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups before match updates and analysis.
Leeds subs
Leeds subs: Meslier, Koch, Struijk, Greenwood, Gray, Aaronson, Summerville, Rodrigo, Rutter.
Leeds team - Robles starts
Leeds United v Manchester City: Robles, Ayling, Kristensen, Wober, Firpo, Forshaw, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.
Adams, Cooper and Dallas
All here too, all out though
Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter
The last three on the pitch. Everyone else gone inside.
Arrivals
Rasmus Kristensen
Doing the pre-match press.
The next batch
Roca, Gnonto and Summerville. Klaesson.
Forshaw and Pascal
The first two out on the pitch, Archie Gray with McKennie. Ayling, Bamford and Koch also there
Archie Gray
Is with the squad. Meslier and Robles both here. Meslier looked very serious, Robles chirpy and smiling, make of that what you will.
Arrivals
Coming shortly, not expecting any big surprises but it will be intetresting to see Meslier’s demeanour.