Manchester City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Early team news and predicted line-up at Etihad
Leeds United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League for a midweek meeting across the Pennines at the Etihad stadium - follow along with the YEP matchday blog.
The Whites make the short trip to take on Pep Guardiola' s reigning English champions on Tuesday night (8pm).
City sit top of the pile heading into the festive period with a one point advantage over Liverpool after 16 games following Saturday's victory over Wolves on home soil.
Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the standings following a late defeat at third-placed Chelsea in the capital.
Manchester City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Guardiola’s programme notes
“We will need our fans tonight. Leeds are one of the best teams in the Premier League,” Guardiola writes.
“They play with intensity and have quality in all areas. And in Marcelo Bielsa, they have a special manager who organises his team brilliantly.
“I am under no illusions; this game will be one of the toughest we will play this season.
“I love to watch Leeds play football. They are fast, aggressive and always look to win games. I am excited to play them - it’s always great test whenever you play against one of Bielsa’s teams.
“It will be a completely different task to Saturday’s game against Wolves. They defended really well.
“When teams come here and sit back and wait for the right moment to counter attack, you cannot make mistakes - and on Saturday, we did not make any mistakes, which is really good.”
What Marcelo Bielsa has had to say
“The opponents players are very recognisable. Their characteristics also,” Bielsa said.
“The amount of variants they use to attack. You have to look at their collective offensive game, not individually.”
What Pep Guardiola has had to say
“Leeds is one of our toughest opponents,” Guardiola said.
“Especially because they play every week with this special, unique way and we play against this special, unique way just two times a year.
“We have to adjust a few things because it’s completely different from other opponents. In the end you are going to play the way they play, we are not used much for our qualities to play in these types of games.
“It’s a challenge, we know a lot of people will be watching us and we want to continue doing a good game.”
YEP predicted line-up
Leeds United XI: Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo; Forshaw; Shackleton, Harrison; Roberts; Raphinha, James.
Early Leeds United team news
Marcelo Bielsa is unable to welcome back any of his squad for the top flight encounter.
Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford remain out with hamstring problems.
Robin Koch has returned to training but isn’t available following his absence since August while Pascal Struijk (foot) and Rodrigo (heel) continue to recover.
Early Manchester City team news
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is suspended for the visit of Leeds United in the Premier League.
City have a near full squad at Guardiola’s disposal with only two absentees listed for the clash against Leeds.
Cancelo will serve a one-match ban after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.
Ferran Torres, who is a long-term absentee, is also missing with an ankle injury that has seen him kept in the treatment room since mid-October.
