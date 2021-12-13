Manchester City v Leeds United: Every word Marcelo Bielsa had to say on injuries, suspensions and Mateusz Klich's abuse
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will sit down with the media on Monday lunchtime ahead of a midweek trip to Manchester City - follow live here.
The Whites travel to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola' s outfit in the Premier League on Tuesday night (8pm).
Whites injury update
We obviously know that Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper are going to be absent for a lengthy spell.
Patrick Bamford, we’re sure, will be asked about how his recovery is going from a hamstring issue.
Robin Koch was expected back in training in recent days while Pascal Struijk was a surprise absence at Chelsea.
He had overcome a hip problem but suffered a foot injury in training on Friday ahead of the Blues visit.
Rodrigo was also absent due to an ongoing heel issue.
We should get an update on his condition during the press conference.
Suspension worries
To add another layer of intrigue to Bielsa’s injury issues at the moment Leeds have a number of players on four yellow cards.
Should any of those receive a fifth booking before or during the Liverpool game then it will result in a one-match ban.
Raphinha, Firpo, Llorente, Rodrigo, Cooper, Roberts and Shackleton are the members of the squad currently sat on four.
Pascal Struijk has three to his name so far.
“No new injuries from the last game. No players returning. There is no news on Kalvin, I have no precise news on his hamstring problem or his shoulder.”
Man City test...
“Every game we make lots of effort to decisive to win. Sometimes it is possible, other times it is not. We have a lot of hope we can obtain what we deserve which would mean points on the board.”