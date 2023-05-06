Manchester City v Leeds United: Early team news with four out, predicted line up and TV details

Here, we will bring you all of the developments from the Etihad Stadium upon arrival in Manchester, starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups before match updates and analysis. In the meantime, here is the early team news and predicted Leeds XI for a game which is being broadcast live on Sky Sports despite the 3pm kick-off.

Leeds United team news

Allardyce is without a quartet of Whites players for his first game in charge for which Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas are all out injured. The new Whites boss also admitted at Friday’s pre-match press conference that deciding whether to stick or twist with keeper Illan Meslier was probably one of the biggest decisions that he had to make. Leeds conceded 23 goals across the month of April – a new Premier League record – and several of those goals arrived after Meslier mistakes.

ULTIMATE TEST: As Leeds United take on long odds-on title favourites Manchester City at the Etihad in new Whites boss Sam Allardyce's first game in charge.

Predicted Leeds United XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Struijk; Forshaw, Roca, McKennie, Harrison, Gnonto, Bamford.

Manchester City team news

City star Kevin De Bruyne was again missing for Wednesday night’s 3-0 win at home to West Ham United but boss Pep Guardiola revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that the Belgian has since trained and is feeling good.

“He trained yesterday and (was) good. He will train today, and we will decide,” said Guardiola.

De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games after feeling a twinge in the latter stages of the victory over Arsenal. Nathan Ake returned from injury to start the midweek win against the Irons.

