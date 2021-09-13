Manchester City reportedly hoping to sign Leeds United and England star next summer

Missed anything over the weekend? The YEP's Monday morning round up has you covered.

Manchester City hoping to sign Whites star

Manchester City are reportedly desperate for the club to sign Whites star Kalvin Phillips. However, it could be next summer before any bid is made for the England midfielder. (Fichajes)

ADMIRER: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, above, reportedly wants to sign Leeds United and England star Kalvin Phillips. Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds fell to a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool in Sunday's Premier League clash at Elland Road.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa said his game plan for Liverpool was bettered by the one Jurgen Klopp came up with as the Reds won 3-0 at Elland Road.

Whites defender Pascal Struijk has wished Liverpool's Harvey Elliot a speedy recovery following the midfielder's horror injury at Elland Road.

