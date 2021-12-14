“We will need our fans tonight. Leeds are one of the best teams in the Premier League,” Guardiola writes.

“They play with intensity and have quality in all areas. And in Marcelo Bielsa, they have a special manager who organises his team brilliantly.

“I am under no illusions; this game will be one of the toughest we will play this season.

“I love to watch Leeds play football. They are fast, aggressive and always look to win games. I am excited to play them - it’s always great test whenever you play against one of Bielsa’s teams.

“It will be a completely different task to Saturday’s game against Wolves. They defended really well.