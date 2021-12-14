Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United - LIVE BLOG: Second half updates from Etihad stadium
Leeds United travel to Manchester City in the Premier League for a midweek meeting across the Pennines at the Etihad stadium - follow along with the YEP matchday blog.
The Whites make the short trip to take on Pep Guardiola' s reigning English champions on Tuesday night (8pm).
City sit top of the pile heading into the festive period with a one point advantage over Liverpool after 16 games following Saturday's victory over Wolves on home soil.
Leeds, meanwhile, are 15th in the standings following a late defeat at third-placed Chelsea in the capital.
Follow every kick live tonight with the YEP...
Manchester City v Leeds United - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 14 December, 2021, 21:50
- Leeds United travel to City on Tuesday night
- Whites sit 15th, City are top of the Premier League
- Kick-off a the Etihad is at 8pm
- ---------------------------------------------------
- LIVE SCORE - Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United (second half)
Three added on
90. We’re into added time...
City attack
90. Ball over the top finds Gundogan, he shoots low at the first attempt and it’s easily saved by Meslier.
Klich shoots over
89. Wild effort from distance. Well over and it’s the City crowd, no major injury-time would be nice...
City free-kick
88. Klich takes out a runner. De Bruyne and Mahrez stood over it, it’s the former who shoots and it’s easily saved by Meslier.
Leeds shot
87. Harrison cuts inside, shoots low and it’s easily saved at the near post. We’re just counting the seconds away at this point...
City chance
84. Foden blasts a shot over the bar from the edge of the box. It was always rising...
Leeds throw
83. Joffy wins a throw with some nice skill, the one minor bright spark in an otherwise horrific evening.
Leeds attack
82. Lovely move from Leeds. Klich with a great pass out to Dallas, his ball into the box is cut out as Roberts is waiting at the back post. City clear the corner.
City in control
80. I mean, it’s obvious, but City are knocking it around the park with ease. Leeds fans still singing, fair play to those who have gutted this one out. It is not pretty out there.
City get a seventh
79. Corner from the left, Nathan Ake up highest to power a header into the net. Lordddddddddddddddd.