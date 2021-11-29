Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United - U23s LIVE: Updates as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling return

Leeds United's Under-23s outfit travel to face Manchester City in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening - follow live below.

By Joe Urquhart
Monday, 29th November 2021, 8:14 pm

Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are expected to make their return from injury tonight.

The Whites take on City in the PL2 with Mark Jackson looking to earn a first league victory in seven games for the club's development side.

We'll have all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction below on our matchday blog...

Leeds United's U23s take on Manchester City at the Etihad Campus. Pic: Getty

Man City v Leeds United (U23s) - live blog

Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:19

  • Leeds U23s travel to Man City on Monday night
  • Whites looking to break seven game winless run
  • Leeds sit 12th, one point above the drop zone
  • City are fourth in the PL2 table
  • Bamford and Ayling expected to feature
  • LIVE SCORE: Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United (KO 7pm)
Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:19

City chance

59. Palmer steals the ball from Greenwood’s feet on the edge of the Leeds box. He turns, shoots and it fizzes over the crossbar. Phew...

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:19

City free-kick

56. Cresswell gets turned as City advance. Free-kick about 30-yards from goal. Leeds not keeping the ball too well this half. Bamford not had much of a look. Leeds eventually hold firm at the second phase of the set-piece after it’s taken short.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:14

City forcing Leeds back

54. Not much in the way of chances for the hosts... but they’ve definitely been buoyed by that leveller. Referee has just given Bamford a free-kick on halfway, which relieves a bit of the pressure.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:11

Palmer booked

51. Palmer pulls Gray down as the Leeds man comes away from his own box. Yellow card. Bit stop-start in this half so far.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:10

City stoppage

50. Home player down with a head injury on halfway... looks like Palmer. Competitive start to the second half but United’s first half work undone already.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:08

GOAL MAN CITY

48. Bad start to the half from Leeds. Kayky breaks into the box. Nice touch out of his feet and he lifts the ball into the net past Klaesson.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:07

KICK-OFF

45. We’re back underway at City...

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:06

Leeds half-time changes

Leeds changes at the break - Summerville and Ayling off. Gray and Cresswell on. That’s all three subs - Bamford still out there.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 19:50

HALF-TIME

Man City 0-1 Leeds United - City have been dangerous - Palmer in particular, but it’s Leeds who are ahead. Greenwood from the spot after Summerville was taken out.

Monday, 29 November, 2021, 19:49

Leeds sub

45+2. Change in first half stoppage time - Hjelde off, McCarron on. Looked like a knock for Hjelde, went down a little earlier.

