Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United - U23s LIVE: Updates as Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling return
Leeds United's Under-23s outfit travel to face Manchester City in the Premier League 2 on Monday evening - follow live below.
Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling are expected to make their return from injury tonight.
The Whites take on City in the PL2 with Mark Jackson looking to earn a first league victory in seven games for the club's development side.
We'll have all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction below on our matchday blog...
Last updated: Monday, 29 November, 2021, 20:19
- LIVE SCORE: Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United (KO 7pm)
City chance
59. Palmer steals the ball from Greenwood’s feet on the edge of the Leeds box. He turns, shoots and it fizzes over the crossbar. Phew...
City free-kick
56. Cresswell gets turned as City advance. Free-kick about 30-yards from goal. Leeds not keeping the ball too well this half. Bamford not had much of a look. Leeds eventually hold firm at the second phase of the set-piece after it’s taken short.
City forcing Leeds back
54. Not much in the way of chances for the hosts... but they’ve definitely been buoyed by that leveller. Referee has just given Bamford a free-kick on halfway, which relieves a bit of the pressure.
Palmer booked
51. Palmer pulls Gray down as the Leeds man comes away from his own box. Yellow card. Bit stop-start in this half so far.
City stoppage
50. Home player down with a head injury on halfway... looks like Palmer. Competitive start to the second half but United’s first half work undone already.
GOAL MAN CITY
48. Bad start to the half from Leeds. Kayky breaks into the box. Nice touch out of his feet and he lifts the ball into the net past Klaesson.
KICK-OFF
45. We’re back underway at City...
Leeds half-time changes
Leeds changes at the break - Summerville and Ayling off. Gray and Cresswell on. That’s all three subs - Bamford still out there.
HALF-TIME
Man City 0-1 Leeds United - City have been dangerous - Palmer in particular, but it’s Leeds who are ahead. Greenwood from the spot after Summerville was taken out.
Leeds sub
45+2. Change in first half stoppage time - Hjelde off, McCarron on. Looked like a knock for Hjelde, went down a little earlier.